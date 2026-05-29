SSU struck important electronic intelligence facility of Russia’s FSB in Krasnodar Krai

Specialists of the SSU’s (Security Service of Ukraine's) Alpha Special Operations Center struck the 16th Centre of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which conducts signals intelligence.

The SSU reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

As noted, the enemy used this command post, located in the Temryuk district of Krasnodar Krai, to guide missiles and drones at Ukrainian territory, as well as to intercept signals from foreign satellites.

As a result of the SSU drone attack, key facilities of the Russian signals intelligence center were disabled.

See more: SSU has detained 16-year-old Russian agent who was directing strikes on Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

SSU special operations

The SSU stresses that such special operations are of strategic importance, as they weaken Russia’s ability to control airspace, coordinate air defense systems and guide strikes against Ukraine. Strikes on signals intelligence centers open up new opportunities for Ukrainian drones and make it harder for Russia to protect military facilities deep in the rear.

Read more: Cleric of UOC-MP directed ’Iskander’ missiles at Odesa; he has been detained, – SSU. PHOTO

Background

Earlier, it was reported that a fire broke out on the territory of the Temryuk seaport in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai after a drone attack.