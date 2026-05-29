Finland transfers its 33rd military aid package worth €128 million to Ukraine
Finland will provide Ukraine with approximately €128 million in military aid. This is its 33rd support package.
The press service of the Finnish government reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Details of the aid
The decision on the new aid package was proposed by the Finnish government and then approved by President Alexander Stubb. It is noted that Helsinki has already provided Kyiv with a total of €3.4 billion in military aid.
"For operational reasons and to ensure that the shipment reaches its destination, no further details will be provided on the content of the assistance, the delivery method or the schedule," the government said on its website.
Support for Ukraine
- As a reminder, in spring 2025, Finland’s Ministry of Defence launched a support programme for Ukraine. Under the programme, the country orders equipment and materiel from Finnish defence companies and then transfers them to Ukraine.
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