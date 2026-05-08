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Ukraine’s army is one of "four reliable armies in Europe" – Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen
The Ukrainian army is one of the four reliable armies in Europe and should be integrated into NATO as soon as possible.
This was stated by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, Censor.NET reports, citing ZDFheute.
Details
According to the minister, Ukraine should be integrated into NATO "as soon as possible". This is in its own interests.
Valtonen also noted that Ukraine is one of only "four reliable armies in Europe", alongside the armed forces of Turkey, Poland, and Finland.
The Finnish foreign minister also does not rule out that Donald Trump may still drop his opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership.
She noted that, after all, he is a "negotiator".
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