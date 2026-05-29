Enemy UAVs and missiles attack Ukraine on evening of 29 May (updated)

Russian occupiers are attacking Ukraine with attack drones.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 6:23 p.m., a missile was recorded in Donetsk region, heading toward Kharkiv region.

At 6:35 p.m., Ukraine’s Air Force reported:

Poltava region: UAVs in the west and centre of the region, heading northwest.

Chernihiv region: a UAV south of Snovsk, heading east.

Sumy region: a UAV in/near Buryn from the east, heading west.

At 6:59 p.m., a UAV was moving from Cherkasy region toward Pereiaslav in Kyiv region.

Updated information

At 7:03 p.m., a UAV was recorded in northern Dnipropetrovsk region near the settlement of Yuriivka, heading north.

At 7:05 p.m., UAVs in Sumy region near the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka and Kyrykivka were moving west.

At 7:06 p.m., a high-speed target was recorded in Sumy region, heading toward Poltava region.

Updated information

At 7:11 p.m., missiles were recorded in northern Poltava region, heading west.

At 7:20 p.m., missiles in Poltava region changed course toward Kremenchuk.

At 7:25 p.m., missiles were recorded in southern Cherkasy region, heading toward Kirovohrad region.

At 7:26 p.m., a missile in Sumy region was heading toward Chernihiv region.

At 7:28 p.m., a missile in Donetsk region was heading toward Kharkiv region.

At 7:31 p.m., Poltava region: groups of UAVs were moving past Kotelva toward Hoholeve.

At 7:32 p.m., a missile was recorded in northern Poltava region, heading south.

At 7:34 p.m., missiles in Cherkasy region were heading toward Vinnytsia region.

At 7:41 p.m., missiles were recorded in Vinnytsia region, heading west.

Updated information

At 7:46 p.m., missiles were heading toward Vinnytsia.

At 7:50 p.m., missiles in Vinnytsia region changed course toward Kyiv region.

At 7:53 p.m., a missile was recorded east of Kyiv, heading south.

At 7:54 p.m., Bila Tserkva! Go to shelters.

Updated information

At 7:56 p.m., cruise missiles were recorded from southern Kyiv region toward Vinnytsia region, as well as cruise missiles in southwestern Kyiv region, heading northeast.

At 8:09 p.m., the Air Force reported:

New groups of UAVs from Belgorod region, Russia, along the border of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, heading toward Poltava region.

Poltava region: UAVs in/near Myrhorod, heading west.

Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs heading toward Synelnykove.

At 8:13 p.m., a missile was recorded in Sumy region, heading toward Poltava region.

At 8:31 p.m., Mykolaiv region: a UAV was moving past Snihurivka in a northwestern direction.

Updated information

At 8:43 p.m., enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at Sumy region.

Updated information

At 8:45 p.m., a UAV was heading for Zaporizhzhia from the north.

At 8:46 p.m., a group of UAVs in northern Kharkiv region was heading toward the settlement of Staryi Merchyk.

At 8:56 p.m., a UAV in southern Dnipropetrovsk region was heading toward Kryvyi Rih.

Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!

Read more: Russia stockpiles Shaheds: Wild Hornets call on manufacturers to provide additional interceptor drones for air defense forces