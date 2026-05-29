Enemy UAVs and missiles attack Ukraine on evening of 29 May (updated)
Russian occupiers are attacking Ukraine with attack drones.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of enemy drones
At 6:23 p.m., a missile was recorded in Donetsk region, heading toward Kharkiv region.
At 6:35 p.m., Ukraine’s Air Force reported:
- Poltava region: UAVs in the west and centre of the region, heading northwest.
- Chernihiv region: a UAV south of Snovsk, heading east.
- Sumy region: a UAV in/near Buryn from the east, heading west.
At 6:59 p.m., a UAV was moving from Cherkasy region toward Pereiaslav in Kyiv region.
Updated information
At 7:03 p.m., a UAV was recorded in northern Dnipropetrovsk region near the settlement of Yuriivka, heading north.
At 7:05 p.m., UAVs in Sumy region near the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka and Kyrykivka were moving west.
At 7:06 p.m., a high-speed target was recorded in Sumy region, heading toward Poltava region.
Updated information
At 7:11 p.m., missiles were recorded in northern Poltava region, heading west.
At 7:20 p.m., missiles in Poltava region changed course toward Kremenchuk.
At 7:25 p.m., missiles were recorded in southern Cherkasy region, heading toward Kirovohrad region.
At 7:26 p.m., a missile in Sumy region was heading toward Chernihiv region.
At 7:28 p.m., a missile in Donetsk region was heading toward Kharkiv region.
At 7:31 p.m., Poltava region: groups of UAVs were moving past Kotelva toward Hoholeve.
At 7:32 p.m., a missile was recorded in northern Poltava region, heading south.
At 7:34 p.m., missiles in Cherkasy region were heading toward Vinnytsia region.
At 7:41 p.m., missiles were recorded in Vinnytsia region, heading west.
Updated information
At 7:46 p.m., missiles were heading toward Vinnytsia.
At 7:50 p.m., missiles in Vinnytsia region changed course toward Kyiv region.
At 7:53 p.m., a missile was recorded east of Kyiv, heading south.
At 7:54 p.m., Bila Tserkva! Go to shelters.
Updated information
At 7:56 p.m., cruise missiles were recorded from southern Kyiv region toward Vinnytsia region, as well as cruise missiles in southwestern Kyiv region, heading northeast.
At 8:09 p.m., the Air Force reported:
- New groups of UAVs from Belgorod region, Russia, along the border of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, heading toward Poltava region.
- Poltava region: UAVs in/near Myrhorod, heading west.
- Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs heading toward Synelnykove.
At 8:13 p.m., a missile was recorded in Sumy region, heading toward Poltava region.
At 8:31 p.m., Mykolaiv region: a UAV was moving past Snihurivka in a northwestern direction.
Updated information
At 8:43 p.m., enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at Sumy region.
Updated information
At 8:45 p.m., a UAV was heading for Zaporizhzhia from the north.
At 8:46 p.m., a group of UAVs in northern Kharkiv region was heading toward the settlement of Staryi Merchyk.
At 8:56 p.m., a UAV in southern Dnipropetrovsk region was heading toward Kryvyi Rih.
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