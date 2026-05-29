Government has already allocated almost UAH 1 billion for Kyiv’s energy resilience, Svyrydenko says

The government, together with Kyiv city authorities, held a meeting of the energy headquarters on preparing the capital for the next heating season. The main focus is ensuring stable passage through the winter, protecting energy infrastructure, and strengthening backup power supply for residential buildings.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"I took part in a meeting of the energy headquarters on preparing Kyiv for the next heating season. We coordinated the actions of the government and city authorities," she said.

Government plans to allocate UAH 3 billion to Kyiv

Ensuring Kyiv’s stable passage through the next winter is one of the priorities. The government has already allocated almost UAH 1 billion for priority measures and is preparing an additional UAH 2 billion in funding to protect energy facilities and energy equipment.

Read more: Almost 1 billion hryvnia has been allocated to alternative energy sources and protection of Kyiv’s critical infrastructure, — Svyrydenko

Backup power for apartment buildings

We are also continuing to implement an experimental project to provide backup power for apartment buildings in Kyiv, with the purchase and installation of batteries, inverters, and generators to keep lifts, utility systems, and lighting in common areas operating. We are also providing other necessary support to prepare the capital for winter.

"At the same time, responsibility for Kyiv’s high-quality and timely preparation for the heating season lies with the city authorities. The city must ensure proper organisation of work and use all opportunities provided by the state to prepare for winter," Svyrydenko stressed.

Read more: Additional UAH 1.56 trillion allocated for defense and security under state budget changes – Svyrydenko