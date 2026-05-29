Keith Kellogg announces plans to come to Kyiv

Former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg plans to visit Kyiv in the summer.

This was stated by the retired general during an online address at the Black Sea Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.

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Plans to visit Kyiv

According to Kellogg, he would like to be with Ukrainians right now, but this is not possible.

"I plan to be in Kyiv at the end of the summer, and I hope we will be able to meet," he said.

Read more: Shmyhal meets with Kellogg: Discussed possibility of supplying new Patriot systems to Ukrainian Armed Forces

Statements on the war and Russia

As a reminder, Keith Kellogg previously made a statement on the situation at the front, in which he criticised Russian propaganda claims about Russia’s "successes." He also called on the Kremlin to engage in real negotiations.

According to him, the results of Russian aggression in recent years have been insignificant compared with the resources spent.

Kellogg also said that Vladimir Putin had created a serious problem for Russia. According to various estimates, Russia’s losses stand at between 1.2 million and 1.4 million killed and wounded.

Read more: Trump called Kellogg an "idiot" for supporting Zelenskyy, - NYT

Criticism of international structures

Earlier, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg sharply criticised NATO, calling the Alliance "cowardly" over its response to modern threats, including the conflict in Iran.