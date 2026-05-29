Lukashenko says Macron’s trusted representative will visit Belarus

Belarusian self-proclaimed dictator Alexander Lukashenko claims that a trusted representative of French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the country in the near future.

Censor.NET reports this, citing his statement.

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Lukashenko said the agreement on the meeting had been reached during a phone call on 24 May.

"One of these days, literally on Monday or Tuesday (I do not remember), this person will be here. I do not want to name his surname. He (the president of France - ed.) gave the contact details. And we will have a serious talk with him (the trusted representative, ed.). He is his person, absolutely trusted, he is fully briefed. And I will explain to him in detail all the problems that exist," he said.

As a reminder, Belarus reported on 24 May that the French side had initiated a phone call between Macron and Lukashenko.

The French leader warned the Belarusian dictator against deeper involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Read more: Lukashenko regime also responsible for attacks on Ukraine – Tsikhanouskaya