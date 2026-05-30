Tusk on Medvedev’s threats: NATO members should start taking these words seriously

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded to the latest threatening statements by Dmitry Medvedev, stressing that European Union countries should pay closer attention to the rhetoric and actions of Russian officials.

He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Medvedev's threats

In particular, the Polish prime minister commented on the new wave of threats from Medvedev. The trigger was his statement following the crash of a Russian drone into a residential building in the Romanian city of Galați, in which he advised Europeans to prepare for similar incidents.

"This will continue to happen. The war is still raging! And EU citizens, just like the populations of the warring countries, won't be able to sleep soundly. So shut your mouths. This is just the tip of the iceberg!" Medvedev warned in his usual manner.

Read more: Poland to build "drone fleet" based on Ukraine’s experience – Tusk

Tusk's reaction

"Yesterday, former President Medvedev stated that EU citizens' peaceful slumber is over. All NATO members should finally start taking these facts and words seriously," the Polish prime minister emphasized.

As reported, against this backdrop, EU countries continue to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression and are stepping up security measures on NATO’s eastern flank.