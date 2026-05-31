212 enemy drones out of 229 destroyed - Air Force

On the night of May 31, 2026, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 229 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 212 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north and east of the country.

See more: Ukrainian air defense eliminated 284 enemy targets - Air forces. INFOGRAPHICS

Consequences

A total of 14 attack UAVs were recorded striking 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 5 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.