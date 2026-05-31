Russia has accused Ukraine of striking transport workshop at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Southern Defence Forces have denied false claim

Russian occupiers claimed that Ukrainian Defense Forces had allegedly struck the transport workshop at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Ukrainian military dismissed these reports as yet another piece of disinformation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

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The occupiers reported damage to vehicles

According to the Russian side, several buses and Gazel vehicles were burned as a result of an alleged Ukrainian strike on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Southern Defense Forces emphasized that these allegations are baseless and untrue.

Ukraine is not attacking nuclear facilities

Ukrainian military officials emphasized that the Defense Forces are not targeting nuclear facilities and do not pose a threat to nuclear safety.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are not targeting nuclear facilities and do not pose a threat to nuclear safety. As a responsible nation, Ukraine strictly adheres to the norms of international humanitarian law and the principles of nuclear safety," the statement reads.

Russia has been accused of spreading disinformation

The Southern Defense Forces noted that such statements are part of the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Ukraine.

Military officials pointed out that it is the illegal occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russian forces, the militarization of the plant’s grounds, and its use for military purposes that pose constant risks to nuclear and radiation safety in the region.

Ukrainians were also urged to rely only on official and verified sources of information and to view Russian propaganda reports with a critical eye.

Read more: Ukraine did not strike Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; this is disinformation campaign by Russian Federation, – statement by Southern Defence Forces

What led up to

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the occupiers had earlier accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of carrying out a drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's machine hall.