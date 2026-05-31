Russia has accused Ukraine of striking transport workshop at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Southern Defence Forces have denied false claim
Russian occupiers claimed that Ukrainian Defense Forces had allegedly struck the transport workshop at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Ukrainian military dismissed these reports as yet another piece of disinformation.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The occupiers reported damage to vehicles
According to the Russian side, several buses and Gazel vehicles were burned as a result of an alleged Ukrainian strike on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
The Southern Defense Forces emphasized that these allegations are baseless and untrue.
Ukraine is not attacking nuclear facilities
Ukrainian military officials emphasized that the Defense Forces are not targeting nuclear facilities and do not pose a threat to nuclear safety.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are not targeting nuclear facilities and do not pose a threat to nuclear safety. As a responsible nation, Ukraine strictly adheres to the norms of international humanitarian law and the principles of nuclear safety," the statement reads.
Russia has been accused of spreading disinformation
The Southern Defense Forces noted that such statements are part of the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Ukraine.
Military officials pointed out that it is the illegal occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russian forces, the militarization of the plant’s grounds, and its use for military purposes that pose constant risks to nuclear and radiation safety in the region.
Ukrainians were also urged to rely only on official and verified sources of information and to view Russian propaganda reports with a critical eye.
What led up to
As previously reported by Censor.NET, the occupiers had earlier accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of carrying out a drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's machine hall.
- IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the agency is asking the Russian side to grant access to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s machine room following reports of an alleged drone strike and damage to the building. According to him, if the information is confirmed, this would be the first such incident at the plant since April 2024.
- Meanwhile, the Southern Defense Forces stated that Russia’s accusations against Ukraine are yet another piece of disinformation. Military officials emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not strike nuclear facilities, and described the dissemination of such claims as part of the Kremlin’s information campaign. They also noted that Ukraine does not possess drones with the capabilities claimed by the Russian side.
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