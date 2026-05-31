Ukraine did not strike Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; this is disinformation campaign by Russian Federation, – statement by Southern Defence Forces

Ukraine denies any involvement in the strikes on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and states that the reports circulated by the Russian side are part of a disinformation campaign. Officials in Kyiv stress that Russia continues to use the occupied ZNPP as a tool for nuclear blackmail and as military infrastructure, in violation of international law.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET

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"The Russian Federation continues to use the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a tool for nuclear blackmail and information provocations. Reports circulated by the occupying forces regarding an alleged strike by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on ZNPP facilities are yet another attempt to discredit Ukraine and conceal their own criminal actions," the Defence Forces emphasised.

See also: IAEA identifies damage following attack on ZNPP laboratory

Ukraine did not strike power unit No. 6

The Ukrainian Defence Forces did not strike power unit No. 6 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Ukrainian servicemen operate strictly within the bounds of international humanitarian law and are fully aware of the consequences of any actions against nuclear facilities.

The Defence Forces emphasised: "It is the Russian Federation that has been illegally holding the ZNPP under military control since March 2022, turning a civilian nuclear facility into an element of military infrastructure. The enemy is violating the requirements regarding the deployment of weapons within a five-kilometre zone, placing electronic warfare equipment, weapons, military hardware, and personnel on the station’s premises."

Read more: Zaporizhzhia NPP sees longest communications outage since start of war – IAEA

Yet another instance of information manipulation

Systematic manipulation of nuclear safety issues is part of the policy of nuclear terrorism that Russia is pursuing against Ukraine and the international community.

The Russian side’s claims of an alleged strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are yet another information provocation by the aggressor state, as this is not the first such statement from Moscow.

The pattern is well-established: following yet another set of losses on the front line, a sensational accusation is levelled at Ukraine, designed to divert the attention of the international audience. As is customary, the Russian side provides no evidence, and this time was no exception.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is located approximately 50 km from the land section of the front line. Nikopol – the nearest town in territory controlled by Ukraine – is situated on the other side of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, at least 10 km from the plant.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces do not possess drones capable of such a strike

The aggressor is deliberately not showing high-quality photos or video footage of the alleged aftermath of the strike. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not possess fibre-optic-controlled drones with such a long range, nor do they have drones equipped with a 5–6 kg cumulative warhead, as this is precisely what is required to create the kind of breach described by the Russian side. Moreover, the occupying forces themselves had set up multi-layered smoke screens around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – a drone could not physically have flown through them unnoticed. The version being promoted by Russia does not stand up to any factual scrutiny.

Read more: Zelenskyy is due to speak with Grossi today about de-occupation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The Armed Forces of Ukraine operate within the framework of international humanitarian law. Article 56 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions expressly prohibits strikes on nuclear facilities. The Armed Forces of Ukraine adhere to it. At the relevant section of the front line during the incident, no active combat operations were taking place, and no weapons were used.