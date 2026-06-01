Ukraine’s air defense forces have shot down 228 out of 265 Russian UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 265 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as decoy drones of the "Parodiya" type.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Launches were recorded from the following directions:

Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske – Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 228 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

A total of 27 attack UAVs were recorded striking 18 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 12 locations.

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