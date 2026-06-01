Russia is preparing to intensify its offensive in southern Ukraine, - Defense Forces

Russian troops are rotating their forces in the Huliaipole sector, which may indicate increased activity in the summer of 2026.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, made this statement in comments to Ukrinform.

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"The enemy is currently attempting to replace its offensive force as quickly as possible, particularly in the Huliaipole sector. This offensive force belongs to the Russian 5th Army. It will consist of the 57th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, and the 55th Marine Division. And this group will be active throughout June 2026," the spokesperson noted.

According to him, the Russian command has set new tasks for these units, aimed at breaking through deep into Ukrainian defenses.

"They have been given new tasks, and these tasks are defined deep within the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ defensive lines. For example, to capture certain lines of defense located deep within the defense. In other words, all of this indicates that enemy activity will continue this summer. And judging by the fact that new units and new formations are now being deployed, this activity will intensify," Voloshyn said.

Read more: 77 clashes have been recorded on front line, with fighting remaining intense in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

What preceded it?

Russian troops are launching intense assaults in the direction of Orikhiv and Verkhnia Tersa, attempting to break through the defenses with waves of small assault groups.