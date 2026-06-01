Russia launched FAB strikes on Druzhkivka: 5 people injured, buildings damaged

Russian invaders dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs from a UMPK on Druzhkivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Russian attack targeted apartment buildings.

"Five civilians aged 20 to 68 were injured as a result of the shelling. Four men and one woman were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, contusions, and concussions," the statement said.

Five apartment buildings were damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: dozens of houses damaged, one dead and several injured. PHOTOS



