Following Trump’s decision, experts investigating Russian crimes have suspended their trips to Ukraine, - Reuters

Foreign experts involved in investigating Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine have suspended their trips to the country due to funding cuts following a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reported this.

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According to the agency, this involves dozens of foreign experts who worked on collecting and analyzing evidence of Russian war crimes and assisted the Ukrainian side during court proceedings.

In total, approximately 40 organizations were involved in this work, including law enforcement officials, lawyers, human rights activists, and researchers.

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The U.S. is cutting funding

Sources told Reuters that due to a lack of funding, foreign experts are currently unable to continue their work in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department stated that Washington is shifting most of the financial burden associated with the war onto European allies and other partners.

At the same time, the U.S. side emphasized that it continues to support programs aimed at investigating war crimes, ensuring justice, and holding perpetrators accountable.

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