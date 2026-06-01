Russia is seeking to influence outcome of parliamentary elections in Armenia, - European Commission

Russia may attempt to influence the outcome of the parliamentary elections in Armenia by using hybrid pressure tactics and information manipulation.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Anwar El-Anouni, as reported by "Suspilne," according to Censor.NET.

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Attempts at external interference are being recorded

According to the spokesperson, the European Union has noted attempts at external influence, particularly through information operations and economic pressure, which may be aimed at influencing the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia.

"We support Armenia's democratic resilience, particularly in countering hybrid threats, foreign information manipulation, and attempts to undermine trust in democratic institutions. The timing is no coincidence—Russia seeks to harm Armenia’s economy and influence the election results," El-Anouni stated.

In addition, he emphasized that Armenia, as a sovereign and democratic state, has every right to independently determine its political course and choose its international partners.

Read more: EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia may be presented next week – media

The EU will support Armenia

The European Commission also noted that the EU will continue to support Armenia in countering external pressure and attempts at destabilization.

For her part, European Commission President Paula Pinho also noted that deepening cooperation between the EU and Armenia sends a clear signal of support for the democratic choice of Armenian society.

"The Armenia–EU Summit is proof that we are listening to the people of Armenia, who support closer cooperation with the European Union," she added.

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