Man killed, seven more civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Throughout 1 June 2026, the enemy army shelled settlements in Kherson Oblast with tube and rocket artillery, mortars and UAVs, leaving one person killed and others injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.
Victims of attacks
As noted, as of 5:30 p.m., one person had been killed and seven others injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Overnight, Russian troops attacked a public transport stop in Shyroka Balka with a UAV. A 62-year-old man was there at the time and suffered fatal injuries.
Seven more civilians were injured as a result of artillery shelling and drone attacks that continued from the night and throughout the day in Kherson and Komyshany.
Damage
Private houses and apartment blocks, a store, a bus, and passenger vehicles were damaged.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password