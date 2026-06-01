Zelenskyy chaired meeting: discussions focused on supplying brigades, conducting joint military exercises and strengthening air defence

On Monday, June 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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"In the second half of last year, measures were implemented that ultimately led to a significant strengthening of our frontline positions," the president emphasized.

Support for teams

In particular, the meeting of the High Command focused on the results of implementing decisions regarding support for the brigades.

"First, direct funding for combat brigades to purchase necessary equipment, primarily drones. Second, a more equitable distribution of personnel to reinforce combat brigades. Third, expanding our brigades’ capabilities to conduct air defense operations. Direct funding has given the brigades real combat capabilities. As for personnel, about 160 military units are already receiving stable, guaranteed reinforcements, which allows them to defend their positions with greater confidence. The number of military units authorized to conduct independent combat operations has also doubled. I have instructed that possible additional steps be worked out for each of these points to see how else we can support the brigades," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Forces in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction to be increased – Zelenskyy

Delivery of long-range 155-mm shells

In addition, they discussed the issue of supplying long-range 155-mm ammunition, a matter that the military had frequently raised.

The head of state has instructed officials to explore additional opportunities for financing, producing, and supplying such shells, as well as for supporting domestic artillery capabilities in general, which remain crucial to achieving combat results.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Defense is also working on supplying pickup trucks to the military—decisions are already being implemented.

Strengthening Air Defense

The president also heard a briefing from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation along key sections of the front.

"Ukraine’s position is strong, and this is a result our country desperately needs. It will undoubtedly bolster all diplomatic efforts. A great deal of attention was also devoted today to air defense. This is, of course, a key priority for protecting our cities and communities. I expect much greater activity from our diplomats to strengthen air defense and secure the necessary missiles. I have also instructed the Ministry of Defense to intensify all existing channels with partners for the supply of anti-ballistic systems. We must find what Ukraine needs," the head of state said.