Russia no longer interested in visits by Witkoff and Kushner – NYT

Russia is no longer interested in periodic visits by US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The New York Times writes about this, citing sources familiar with the peace talks process, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Trump’s promise to quickly end the war

The outlet notes that US President Donald Trump likes quick military and diplomatic victories, but he has now reached an impasse on the international stage.

In particular, the NYT recalls that before the start of his second term, Trump said he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. However, sixteen months after taking the oath of office, he rarely mentions it.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently complained that he was "tired of wasting time" on endless negotiations. He suggested he would be happy if some other country wanted to step in and play that role.

Read more: Putin: Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine, war "nearing its end"

Russia "tired" of visits by Trump’s envoys

According to the outlet, the Russians, for their part, have made it clear that they are tired of periodic visits by President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

NYT sources said Russia "wants a stable diplomatic process with working groups and regular meetings". The Russians also want the United States to appoint a US ambassador to Russia. The post has been vacant for almost a year.

Read more: UN Human Rights Commissioner Türk calls on Ukraine and Russia to stop escalation and resume negotiations