US would like to lift sanctions exemptions on Russian oil as soon as possible, - Rubio

Washington is seeking to revoke as quickly as possible the temporary licenses and sanctions exemptions that have allowed Russian oil to be supplied to global markets. The decision will be made as soon as the U.S. Department of the Treasury determines that this can be done without harming the global economy.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made this statement during Senate hearings, according to the Associated Press, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Exceptions for Russia

During the committee meeting, leading Democratic Party representative Jean Shaheen grilled Rubio on the advisability of further extending the deadlines for Russian oil imports. The issue at hand concerns temporary permits to unload Russian crude oil that is already on tankers at sea.

Washington was forced to grant these exemptions in order to alleviate the global fuel shortage triggered by the war in Iran and the complete closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio replied that the repeal of these concessions is only a matter of time and will depend on current market conditions.

"We would like to end this as soon as possible, since this country's core policy is to impose sanctions on Russian oil. These are temporary exemptions intended to expand global supplies," said the U.S. Secretary of State.

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