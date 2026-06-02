Zelenskyy meets with Prytula: they discussed arms exports, procurement for Ukraine’s Armed Forces and support for Plast

On June 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with volunteer and public figure Serhiy Prytula.

He reported this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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More about the meeting

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the volunteer community for its readiness to support Ukraine in areas where there is currently a lack of activity from state institutions. He also assured that the authorities plan to significantly increase support for the volunteer movement in the country.

"We discussed educational projects, greater state support for Plast and other patriotic organizations of this kind. We also discussed civil society proposals for organizing such systemic capabilities as the export of Ukrainian weapons and cooperation between the state and charitable foundations on military procurement. We will also provide greater support for Ukrainians’ volunteer activities," he added.

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