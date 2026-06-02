Ukraine expects swift finalization of Drone Deal with Italy – Kyslytsia

First Deputy Head of the Office of the President Serhii Kyslytsia said Kyiv expects the Drone Deal to be finalized as soon as possible, calling it a convincing step forward in bilateral cooperation with Italy.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Kyslytsia’s speech at a ceremonial event marking the 80th anniversary of the proclamation of the Italian Republic.

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Cooperation between Ukraine and Italy

Kyslytsia noted that Italy’s patronage of the reconstruction of Odesa and other cultural sites in Ukraine is not only a political step but also an example of values in action.

According to him, Italy understands well what revival after destruction means.

"We are grateful to Italy and personally to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for their consistent support for Ukraine," Kyslytsia said.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said Ukraine still does not have a bilateral Drone Deal with the United States, but expects it to be concluded.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss Ukraine’s air defense needs and defense cooperation. VIDEO