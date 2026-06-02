Battlefield sees 203 combat engagements: Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, General Staff says

A total of 203 combat engagements have taken place on the front line since the beginning of June 2. The enemy was most active in two directions.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 10 p.m. on June 2, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy launched one missile strike, using 73 missiles, carried out 46 airstrikes and dropped 155 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,985 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2,157 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place today. The enemy carried out 58 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, two of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Read more: "Ilsky" oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation and other Russian targets have been struck, - General Staff

Situation in other directions

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units three times toward the settlements of Izbytske and Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times today toward the settlements of Kupiansk, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 10 attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Drobyshove, Dibrova and Lyman, and near Zarichne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped nine attempts by the invaders to move forward near Zakitne and toward the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: "Saratov" oil refinery and Russian military command posts have been struck, - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka and Stepanivka, and toward Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Vasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne and Udachne, and toward the settlements of Stepy, Ivanivka, Serhiivka and Dorozhnie.

According to preliminary estimates, 29 occupiers were killed and 17 wounded in this direction today. One enemy artillery system, one vehicle, one piece of special equipment and a fuel and lubricants depot were destroyed. One tank, 11 vehicles, one piece of special equipment, five artillery systems, 80 personnel shelters and an enemy UAV command post were damaged. A total of 248 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 60 combat engagements occurred at front, Pokrovsk direction is fiercest – General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks near Vorone and toward Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, 30 occupier attacks took place near the settlements of Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka and Pryluky, and toward Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Tsvitkove and Hirke. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped two attacks toward the Antonivka Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Read more: Russia has intensified attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff. MAP