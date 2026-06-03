263 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours: heaviest fighting is taking place in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors, – General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 2 June 2026, 263 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike, using 73 missiles, and carried out 80 air strikes, dropping 252 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 9,735 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,156 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 55 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two command posts, four artillery systems and five drone control centres.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,130 personnel. Additionally, five tanks, seven armoured fighting vehicles, 60 artillery systems, five multiple launch rocket systems, three air defence systems, six ground-based robotic systems, 40 missiles, 1,853 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 vehicles and four units of the enemy’s specialised equipment.

Read more: Battlefield sees 203 combat engagements: Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, General Staff says

Situation in the North

As noted, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, one combat engagement took place; the aggressor carried out two air strikes using three guided bombs, and conducted 76 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units four times in the area of the settlement of Starytsia and towards the settlements of Izbytske and Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attempts to advance towards the settlements of Kupiansk, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Kurylivka.

Read more: Fiercest fighting ongoing in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy made 14 attempts to breach our defences towards the settlements of Drobysheve, Dibrova, Lyman and in the areas around the settlements of Zarichne and Yampil.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 20 assaults in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka and towards Novopavlivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 40 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Vasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne and towards the settlements of Stepy, Ivanivka, Serhiivka, Shevchenko and Dorozhne," the report states.

Read more: Battlefield sees 178 combat clashes over past day, enemy most active in Pokrovsk direction

Situation in the South

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched seven attacks in the areas of Vorone, Ternove and towards Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 44 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Pryluky and towards Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Tsvitkove and Hirke.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the area of the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully repelled two attacks towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.