HACC imposes preventive measure on organizer of scheme to embezzle nearly UAH 170 million during construction of Tashlyk Pumped Storage Power Plant

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a preventive measure on the organizer of a scheme to embezzle nearly UAH 170 million during the construction of the Tashlyk Pumped Storage Power Plant (PSPP) within the Energoatom system: pre-trial detention with the alternative of UAH 30 million bail.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Censor.NET informs.

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Preventive measure imposed on owner of several companies

On 3 June 2026, an investigating judge of the HACC imposed a preventive measure on the de facto owner of several companies, the organizer of a scheme to seize nearly UAH 170 million from SE National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom during the construction of a critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region, the Tashlyk Pumped Storage Power Plant.

Under the court ruling, the suspect was placed in pre-trial detention with the alternative of UAH 30 million bail and a number of procedural obligations in the event that bail is posted.

The prosecutor believes that bail in this amount is not sufficient to prevent the risks that served as the grounds for imposing the preventive measure and is therefore preparing an appeal against the investigating judge’s ruling.

Read more: Punishment of corrupt officials this year: no imprisonment, only fines

Background

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAPO exposed a large-scale corruption scheme involving the seizure of funds from SE National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom during the construction of a critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region, the Tashlyk Pumped Storage Power Plant (PSPP).

Energoatom issued a statement saying it was fully assisting law enforcement agencies as part of the investigation into the corruption scheme involving the seizure of the company’s funds during the construction of the critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region, the Tashlyk Pumped Storage Power Plant (PSPP).

Read more: Mindichgate: Energoatom contractors will avoid punishment for "kickbacks" if they report it to NABU themselves, Kryvonos says