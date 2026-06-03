Lithuania in talks with U.S. on deploying American nuclear weapons

Lithuania is holding talks with the United States on the potential deployment of American nuclear weapons on its territory.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, this was stated by the country’s Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas.

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According to him, talks with Washington are currently underway on strengthening deterrence against Russia, with the possible deployment of American nuclear weapons in Lithuania being considered.

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"Discussions are ongoing," the minister told journalists.

He added that consultations are taking place at the national level in case the United States considers such a move, as Lithuania’s constitution currently bans the deployment of weapons of mass destruction on its territory.

"I do not want to go into details at this point, as they are classified, but discussions are ongoing, and Lithuania is certainly not standing aside," Kaunas said.

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Lithuania reportedly plans to spend 5.4% of its GDP on defense this year, the highest share among all NATO members. The Baltic country is seeking to strengthen its deterrence capabilities against Russia as tensions on the Alliance’s eastern flank continue to rise.

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