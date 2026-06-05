Russia continues war against life by attacking civilian infrastructure, - Zelenskyy

Russia continues to deliberately target civilian facilities, adding new sites to the list of destroyed businesses and infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this.

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"The list of Russia's latest 'victories' over the past few days has grown to include the 'Yagotynske for Children' factory, which produced baby food. Rescue operations are ongoing at the site of this strike in the Kyiv region—State Emergency Service units have already extinguished the fire. As of now, seven people are known to have been injured. Unfortunately, four people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones," the statement reads.

In addition, among the targets hit by Russian strikes in recent days, the president mentioned food warehouses and a postal service facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region, an ambulance in Kherson, a school building in the Sumy region, port infrastructure in the Odesa region, as well as residential buildings and a clinic in the Kharkiv region.

Zelenskyy emphasized that every package of international aid, the strengthening of air defenses, joint weapons production, and sanctions pressure on Russia help protect the lives of Ukrainians.

"Russia continues its war against life, and everyone who helps us is truly standing up for it," the president emphasized.

He also thanked international partners for their support of Ukraine and stressed the need for joint efforts to compel Russia to end the war and move toward a diplomatic settlement.

What happened before?

On the night of June 5, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 198 drones, and strikes were recorded at several locations.

It is reported that on the morning of June 5, Russian drones attacked a civilian food processing plant in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region, killing four people.

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