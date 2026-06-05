It would be naive to expect that Putin will simply back down after Zelenskyy’s letter, - Lithuanian Defense Minister Kaunas

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Robertas Kaunas stated the need to achieve a just peace, but expressed doubt that the Kremlin would voluntarily abandon its goals.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Delfi.

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Kaunas made this statement following the release of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Lithuanian Minister of National Defense expressed his commitment to establishing a just peace.

"Surely, we all hope and want a just peace to prevail in the end. A just peace means the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea. And every step designed to show the Russians that this is a war they started, and that all the consequences, everything we have endured, and the deaths of Ukrainian people are entirely their fault, I think, is welcome," Kaunas said.

Reflecting on whether Zelenskyy’s letter will have the desired effect, the Minister of National Defense stated that it is likely naive to expect Putin to simply back down. According to him, the international community must focus even more on supporting Ukraine and provide it with more decisive assistance by supplying weapons to strengthen the defending country’s advantage over Russia.

Read more: It would be wonderful if Zelenskyy and Putin met. They must do so, - Trump

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