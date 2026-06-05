Slovakia backs swift end to war without violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity – FM

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said that Russia’s war against Ukraine must end as soon as possible in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, but without violating the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state.

He said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Vinnytsia, Interfax-Ukraine quotes him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

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Support for Ukraine

Blanar said Slovakia had always clearly stated that "this conflict has no military solution and that it must be resolved through diplomacy."

"That is why we support all peace efforts and also offer our capabilities to be part of peace talks," he noted.

Read more: Slovakia’s ruling party has spoken out against supporting Ukraine’s accession to EU

EU involvement in talks

The ministers of the two countries discussed Ukraine’s proposal for the EU to take a more active part in the peace process.

"We believe this should have been the case from the beginning. That is why we will support all these initiatives. How this develops depends on discussion among EU leaders at a meeting of the European Council. But the time has simply come. I want to say unequivocally that our goal is absolutely clear: a peaceful, sustainable solution that will comply with international law and will not violate territorial integrity within recognized borders," Blanar stressed.

The Slovak diplomat added that for Slovakia, the most important protection is respect for international law.

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