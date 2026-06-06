Air defense neutralized 249 of 272 Russian drones during night attack, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 5–6, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, deploying 272 strike and decoy drones of various types.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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According to military sources, the enemy launched Shahed-type attack UAVs, as well as "Gerbera" and "Italmas" drones, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parodia" decoy drones from Russian territory and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 249 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

There are hits and falling debris

A total of 19 attack UAVs were recorded striking 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 13 locations.

The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the air.

See more: Russia launched Iskander-M missiles and 293 UAVs at Ukraine: Air defense forces shot down 264 targets. INFOGRAPHICS