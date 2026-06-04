Russia launched Iskander-M missiles and 293 UAVs at Ukraine: Air defense forces shot down 264 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 293 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Specifically, Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, as well as 293 Shahed UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, "Banderole" loitering munitions, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones from the following locations: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation; Chauda – Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

See more: Enemy attacked infrastructure facility in Kyiv region overnight: one person injured. PHOTOS

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or suppressed 264 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Ballistic missile strikes and 24 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 12 locations.

The enemy attack is ongoing, with Russian UAVs in the airspace.

See more: Russians attacked five districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: there are casualties. PHOTO