Following Russian attack on Konotop, there have been disruptions to electricity and water supplies, - mayor

In Konotop in the Sumy region, power and water outages continue following the Russian attack.

This was reported by Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin, according to Censor.NET.

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"There have been power and water outages in the city all day... The reason is a 'mistake of nature' in the form of the Russians," the post reads.

As the mayor noted, the equipment cannot currently be repaired following the strikes.

Water is also supplied on a scheduled basis in the city.

As a reminder, on June 5, Russian forces attacked Konotop with drones. Five people were injured, including three children. The city experienced power and water outages.

Read more: Enemy deliberately struck hospital in Konotop with ’Shahed’ drone, - mayor