Following Russian attack on Konotop, there have been disruptions to electricity and water supplies, - mayor
In Konotop in the Sumy region, power and water outages continue following the Russian attack.
This was reported by Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin, according to Censor.NET.
"There have been power and water outages in the city all day... The reason is a 'mistake of nature' in the form of the Russians," the post reads.
As the mayor noted, the equipment cannot currently be repaired following the strikes.
Water is also supplied on a scheduled basis in the city.
As a reminder, on June 5, Russian forces attacked Konotop with drones. Five people were injured, including three children. The city experienced power and water outages.
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