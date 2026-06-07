The Kremlin has reported alleged "behind-the-scenes contacts" between Russia and Ukraine and a visit by an "influential Russian businessman" to Kyiv.

An aide to the Russian dictator said this in an interview with the propaganda news agency "Vesti"; he is quoted by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

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The Kremlin on contacts with Kyiv

Ushakov claims that a certain "quite influential" businessman from Russia, whose name is allegedly "known to many," recently flew secretly to the Ukrainian capital for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have both open and closed [channels of communication with Ukraine]. The open ones existed when we held several rounds of negotiations," the Kremlin insists.

Read more: Putin: Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine, war "nearing its end"

What happened before?

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated earlier that a Russian businessman had allegedly traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

According to the Kremlin leader, this "respectable businessman" reported that he had been repeatedly invited to Kyiv and wanted to coordinate his visit with Russian authorities, as issues of bilateral relations were allegedly to be discussed there. Putin reportedly gave the go-ahead for the trip.

Putin claims that upon his return, the businessman conveyed to him a personal request from the Ukrainian leader for a meeting.

Watch more: Russia is waiting for Ukraine to take "conciliatory steps" in negotiations. They know what needs to be done, - Kremlin. VIDEO