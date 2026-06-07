4 239 50
Russia maintains "closed contacts" with Ukraine, - Putin aide Ushakov
The Kremlin has reported alleged "behind-the-scenes contacts" between Russia and Ukraine and a visit by an "influential Russian businessman" to Kyiv.
An aide to the Russian dictator said this in an interview with the propaganda news agency "Vesti"; he is quoted by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.
The Kremlin on contacts with Kyiv
Ushakov claims that a certain "quite influential" businessman from Russia, whose name is allegedly "known to many," recently flew secretly to the Ukrainian capital for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"We have both open and closed [channels of communication with Ukraine]. The open ones existed when we held several rounds of negotiations," the Kremlin insists.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated earlier that a Russian businessman had allegedly traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
- According to the Kremlin leader, this "respectable businessman" reported that he had been repeatedly invited to Kyiv and wanted to coordinate his visit with Russian authorities, as issues of bilateral relations were allegedly to be discussed there. Putin reportedly gave the go-ahead for the trip.
- Putin claims that upon his return, the businessman conveyed to him a personal request from the Ukrainian leader for a meeting.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password