Russia is expecting Ukraine to take "conciliatory steps" regarding peace talks.

This was stated by the Russian dictator’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Ukrainians know what they need to do for the talks to succeed. So far, this has not been done," he added.

Read more: Russia has put talks on hold: Kyiv knows what needs to be done to ensure next round is successful, — Ushakov

What led up to this?

The Kremlin has once again demanded that Ukraine leave the Donetsk region. The Russian dictator’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, claims that trilateral talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia are "inappropriate" because Kyiv is not withdrawing its troops from the part of Donbas under its control.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the Kyiv-controlled territory of Donbas within two months.

Read more: Without US, it is unrealistic to bring end to Russian aggression, - Sybiha