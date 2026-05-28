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Russia is waiting for Ukraine to take "conciliatory steps" in negotiations. They know what needs to be done, - Kremlin. VIDEO
Russia is expecting Ukraine to take "conciliatory steps" regarding peace talks.
This was stated by the Russian dictator’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Ukrainians know what they need to do for the talks to succeed. So far, this has not been done," he added.
What led up to this?
- The Kremlin has once again demanded that Ukraine leave the Donetsk region. The Russian dictator’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, claims that trilateral talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia are "inappropriate" because Kyiv is not withdrawing its troops from the part of Donbas under its control.
- Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the Kyiv-controlled territory of Donbas within two months.
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