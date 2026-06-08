240 engagements in 24 hours on front line: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors remain the hottest, - General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 7 June 2026, 240 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 86 air strikes, dropping 265 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,184 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,296 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, including 38 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, notably in the areas of the settlements of Fotovyzh, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda, Sukhodil, Ulanove, Lisne, Partyzanske, Stukalivka and Holyshivske in the Sumy region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, three UAV command posts and two enemy artillery pieces.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,330 personnel. Eight tanks, five armoured fighting vehicles, 85 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, two air defence systems, 12 ground-based robotic systems, 2,161 unmanned aerial vehicles, 363 vehicles and two units of the enemy’s specialised equipment were also destroyed.

Read more: Situation on Southern sector of front remains dynamic. Enemy has concentrated over 71,000 troops in Oleksandrivske, - Syrskyi

Situation in the North

As noted, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, one combat engagement took place; the aggressor carried out four air strikes using nine guided bombs, and fired 94 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 17 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 10 times near Starytsia, Lyman, Vovchanski Khutory and in the direction of Okhrimivka and Dvorichanskyi.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attempt to advance towards the settlement of Hlushkivka.

Read more: 95 attacks in one day: fiercest front-line directions are Pokrovsk and Huliaipole – General Staff

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted 17 times to breach our defences in the areas of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, Dibrova and in the direction of Shyikivka and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 12 assaults near Zakitne, Riznykivka and towards the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made two futile attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Nykyforivka area and in the direction of Tykhonivka.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Illinivka and towards Mykolaipillia.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 30 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia intends to seize not only Donbas, but all of Ukraine, - Syrskyi

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched five attacks in the Oleksandrivka sector, in the vicinity of Ternove, Vorone and towards Dobropillia.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 38 attacks near the settlements of Rybne, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne and towards Novoselivka, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched a single assault on our defenders’ positions near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully repelled one offensive towards Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.