Explosion at "Nova Poshta" terminal in Kyiv: man who sent explosive device by post has been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Counter-intelligence and investigators from the Security Service, working in conjunction with the National Police, have apprehended a man who, on 5 June, carried out an explosion at one of the ‘Nova Poshta’ terminals in the Obolon district of Kyiv. This resulted in the death of one of the branch’s employees, whilst two others sustained injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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As noted, the incident occurred in the morning whilst parcels were being unloaded, one of which detonated.







What has the investigation established so far?

According to the investigation, the parcel contained fragmentation munitions, the shipment of which is prohibited, and the sender of the dangerous parcel was a 35-year-old native of Donetsk Oblast, who currently resides in Zaporizhzhia.

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Disregarding safety regulations, he sent illegally acquired weapons to an acquaintance in Kyiv.

Arrest and charges

SSU operatives, together with National Police officers, arrested the suspect at his place of residence in the Zaporizhzhia region. During urgent searches, law enforcement officers found details of the parcel’s contents and its dispatch on the detainee’s mobile phone.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the suspect that he was under suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosive substances).

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a non-alternative pretrial measure on the suspect in the form of detention.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the offence.

See more: In Dnipro, man threw grenade at police officers during his arrest: attacker was killed, police officers were injured. PHOTO

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that an explosion occurred at a postal terminal in the Obolon district of Kyiv: one person was killed and others were injured.