Coordinated further steps: Zelenskyy held late-night conversation with Macron

Late on the night of June 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by the head of state.

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Coordination ahead of international meetings

Zelenskyy noted that the parties discussed the key points of their previous conversation in London and agreed on next steps.

The talks also covered contacts with representatives of the President of the United States and opportunities to intensify diplomatic efforts.

"We must use every available opportunity to intensify diplomacy and bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy to travel to Estonia on June 9 for Nordic-Baltic Eight summit

Preparations for the G7 Summit

The President also emphasized that Ukraine is preparing for upcoming international meetings.

In particular, this refers to the G7 Summit in France, where significant outcomes are expected.

According to Zelenskyy, it is important to achieve strong results that will help bring an end to the war.

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