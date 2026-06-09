146 out of 166 Russian drones destroyed by air defense forces, - Air Force

On the night of June 8–9, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian territory with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 166 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, "Banderole" loitering munitions, and "Parodiya" decoy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy launched missiles from the Voronezh region. UAV launches were detected from:

Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo – the Russian Federation;

TOT Donetsk, Hvardiiske – TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 146 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types.

Two guided air missiles and 17 attack UAVs were recorded striking 18 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 8 locations.

Read more: 30 companies have been granted permission to establish private air defense units in Ukraine