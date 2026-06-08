30 companies have been granted permission to establish private air defense units in Ukraine

In Ukraine, 30 companies have been granted the right to form private air defense units to protect facilities from attacks by Russian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

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According to the ministry, the Ministry of Defense has received 43 applications to establish such units. Thirty companies have already been granted permission to form them.

Private groups are already shooting down Russian drones

The ministry reported that several of the newly formed groups are already carrying out combat missions.

They have shot down more than 20 Russian drones, including Zala-type reconnaissance UAVs and Shahed strike drones. Also, according to the Ministry of Defense, a jet-powered drone was destroyed.

Read more: Almost 92% of drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense during massive attacks in May, - Ministry of Defense

About half of the applications to form private air defence groups were submitted by operators and critical infrastructure companies. The rest came from representatives of the private sector.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the project is intended to strengthen the protection of facilities that are regularly targeted by Russian attacks.

At the same time, private air defense groups operate as part of the national air defense system and are under the command of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Air defense neutralized 249 of 272 Russian drones during night attack, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS