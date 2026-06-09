Domestic artillery, drone strikes and ballistic missile strikes at 2,000 km: Syrskyi’s new concept for developing Missile Troops and Artillery

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has approved the Concept for the Development of the Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

According to the commander-in-chief, the document defines the main areas for developing the capabilities of this branch of the military in the medium term, until 2030.

"Today, the Missile Troops and Artillery are represented in virtually all components of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Ukrainian artillerymen carry out thousands of fire missions every day and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The latest artillery systems provided by partner states, as well as the development of Ukrainian technologies in the defense industry, ensure the steady development of one of the most numerous branches of the military.

We operate one of the broadest ranges of artillery systems in the world, use almost all existing types of ammunition, and gain invaluable experience every day in fighting an enemy that outnumbers us," he explained.

Read more: Eight military units have been stripped of their right to conduct basic training on their own, - Syrskyi

Artillery

Syrskyi does not believe that "the era of artillery is passing."

"The experience of this war proves the opposite. Artillery remains an integral element of the modern battlefield, and one of its key advantages is its ability to respond quickly to threats and changes in the situation.

At the same time, there are a number of factors that negatively affect the effectiveness of the Missile Troops and Artillery. These include, first and foremost, critical dependence on the supply of weapons and ammunition from partners, complicated logistics caused by the large number of different types of systems, the limited range of certain weapons, and a shortage of artillery reconnaissance assets.

The Concept for the Development of the Missile Troops and Artillery takes into account all these factors, as well as combat experience, projected trends in the development of weapons and possible changes in how they are used," the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

In the Commander-in-Chief’s view, domestically produced systems should form the basis of the equipment of Ukraine’s artillery units.

"Worn-out Soviet-caliber artillery systems that cannot be modernized or repaired will be gradually withdrawn from service. At the same time, the plan provides for retaining units equipped with the most modern foreign-made artillery systems. Further optimization of the range of artillery weapons is also planned.

Modern war has proved that the effectiveness of artillery directly depends on the quality of reconnaissance and the speed of information transmission. That is why the creation of a modern artillery reconnaissance system has been identified as one of the key priorities of the Concept," he added.

Read more: Russia is trying to improve its tactical position in Donetsk region but is suffering significant losses, - Syrskyi

Missiles

"A separate area is the development of missile weapons. We must build up capabilities for fire effect across the enemy’s entire operational-strategic and strategic depth. To this end, the Concept provides for completing development and then launching serial production of domestically made ballistic and cruise missiles. Combined with unmanned systems, this will make it possible to create a balanced long-range fire effect system and ensure strikes on targets at distances of up to 2,000 kilometers.

Artillery has been, is and will remain one of the key factors of success on the battlefield. Its role and significance are difficult to overestimate. In any weather conditions and regardless of the terrain, it will continue to effectively kill the enemy and remain one of the main factors in deterring armed aggression against Ukraine," Syrskyi summed up.

Read more: Difference between territory recaptured and territory lost in May is nearly +100 km² in Ukraine’s favor, - Syrskyi