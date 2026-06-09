In Germany, number of Ukrainians of conscription age has risen by 58,000 over past 16 months

The number of Ukrainian men of conscription age living in Germany has risen significantly over the past 16 months.

According to Censor.NET, Die Welt reports this, citing data from the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

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As of 30 May 2026, there were 1,348,258 Ukrainian citizens in Germany who had fled the war. Of these, 355,745 were men aged between 18 and 63.

By way of comparison, as of 8 March 2025, there were 1,253,569 Ukrainians registered in the country, of whom 297,660 were men of conscription age.

Thus, over a period of 16 months, the number of Ukrainians in this category has increased by more than 58,000.

The majority of new arrivals are men

According to the publication, nearly 100,000 Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Germany since the start of 2025.

Around 60% of the new arrivals were men of conscription age.

Journalists note that the situation was different at the start of the full-scale invasion. At that time, the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees were women and children.

The proportion of single mothers with children among Ukrainian internally displaced persons in the early years of the war reached 40%, which was significantly higher than the average demographic figures.

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The EU is discussing new rules for Ukrainians

In light of these figures, Germany’s Federal Minister of the Interior, Alexander Dobrindt, has proposed reviewing the rules on the automatic granting of temporary protection to Ukrainian men of conscription age.

During an informal meeting of European Union interior ministers, he argued that this group of citizens should submit individual applications for asylum.

According to Dobrindt, if such a decision were to be taken, the chances of men of conscription age being granted the right to reside in Germany could be significantly reduced.

The publication notes that this position is supported by the majority of EU interior ministers.

The European Commission is expected to decide by the end of June whether to amend the Directive on the Mass Influx of Refugees with regard to Ukrainian men of conscription age.