Germany believes that "window of opportunity" for dialogue is opening between Russia and Europe, - Sky News

Germany believes it is possible for negotiations to begin between Europe and Russia regarding the war in Ukraine.

Sky News reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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"A German official stated that a window of opportunity for dialogue between Russia and Europe regarding the situation in Ukraine is gradually opening," the publication notes.

At the same time, he stated that it is extremely important to establish a framework that is effective and reliable for the European side.

The official added that there are strong indications that the E3 group—Germany, France, and the United Kingdom—will continue to play an important role in this matter.

However, he said it might take several months before things start to move forward.

Read more: It was Ukraine that initiated discussion on strengthening EU’s role in negotiations with Russia, - Foreign Ministry. DOCUMENT

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