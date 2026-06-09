Not single bill on army reform has been seen in Rada yet – Holos MP Rakhmanin

There is currently not a single bill on army reform in the Verkhovna Rada.

This was stated on Radio NV by Serhii Rakhmanin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and an MP from the Holos (Voice) political party, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"In my understanding, a reform is a fundamental, large-scale, systemic, and structural change to a process that leads to improved efficiency of that process. As a rule, this change is enshrined in law and requires certain financial resources.

Now, let us determine what corresponds to what I have just described, what the signs of a reform are. So far, we only have a set of talking points, presented either as verbal statements or slides about what will change in the Armed Forces, in the structure of the Defense Forces in general and, in particular, in the Ministry of Defense, because it is also part of the security and defense sector," the lawmaker explained.

Therefore, according to Rakhmanin, it is currently too early to speak of a "reform, global, significant, and systemic."

Read more: Fedorov did not clearly answer where he plans to get money to increase military salaries – MP Rakhmanin

"Because I do not see this reform. Because (I am returning to the definition I mentioned), as a rule, reforms are enshrined at the level of laws. Not even legislation, but laws, because legislation can include orders, resolutions, and by-laws. We have not seen a single bill yet.

I repeat, we have seen slides and heard a set of talking points, some of which one can partly agree with and partly disagree with. But there has been no document that would make it possible to track and scrutinize what they are at least planning to do. There was no such document, and there still is none. Although we have been promised them, if I am not mistaken, if not since February, then definitely since March.

We were promised the first drafts of documents in February, if I am not mistaken. It is now June. So it is difficult for me to talk about reform because I do not know what it will consist of," he added.

Read more: Ministry of Defence says military reform could be presented in June

Background

As a reminder, the Defense Ministry earlier said it was preparing specific steps to improve the quality of the mobilization pool and change the system of selection, medical checks, and training.

The Defense Ministry said the army reform could be presented in June.

Read more: Defense Ministry outlines mobilization reform: steps being prepared to change selection, military medical commissions and training