Bulgaria is halting arms supplies to Ukraine, - Defence Minister Stoyanov

Bulgaria has no plans to supply further arms to Ukraine. This was stated by the country’s Defence Minister, Dimitar Stoyanov, who emphasised that, in his view, the war cannot be resolved on the battlefield and that the parties must move towards negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Sofia Globe, he made the announcement at a press conference in Sofia on Tuesday, 9 June.

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We need people, not weapons

"Ukraine needs more people, not more weapons. It has enough weapons, so we do not plan to supply the Ukrainian army with any more," said Stoyanov.

According to the official, "the war in Ukraine will not be resolved on the battlefield".

"We are witnessing a war of attrition, and no matter how much weaponry is stockpiled, the only thing that is achieved is the loss of human lives," said Stoyanov.

Read more: Three Ukrainians remain in hospital in Bulgaria following road accident

It is time for negotiations

According to him, "it is time to sit down at the negotiating table. It is time to seek a just peace, which must be determined by the two parties involved in the conflict".

He noted that "the role of the European Union is extremely important".

It was previously reported that Bulgaria had joined the PURL programme to procure weapons for Ukraine