Germany allocates EUR 300 million for ammunition for Ukraine: enough for 50,000 rounds

Germany has announced a new contribution to support Ukraine and will allocate EUR 300 million for the purchase of ammunition under an international initiative launched by Czechia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ceske Noviny. The decision was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a meeting with his Czech counterpart.

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Funds to be used for ammunition purchases

According to Pistorius, the allocated EUR 300 million will be enough to purchase about 50,000 rounds of ammunition for the Ukrainian army.

He stressed that the Czech initiative remains one of the most important mechanisms of international support for Ukraine in the defense sector and thanked Prague for continuing the project.

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Czechia continues to coordinate the project.

Czech Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna said Germany plays an important role in ensuring Europe’s security through supplies of military equipment and ammunition.

"Germany plays an important role as a supplier of military equipment and ammunition, and together with our defense industry, it contributes significantly to Europe’s security," he said.

The Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine was launched in 2024. In late 2025, after a change of government in Czechia, its future was called into question.

However, Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s government decided to continue the program. Czechia will not finance the purchases with its own funds, but will continue to provide administrative support for the project.

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The number of participants has decreased

Czech National Security Adviser Hynek Kmonicek earlier said that in 2025 Ukraine received 1.96 million rounds of large-caliber ammunition under the initiative.

At the same time, Czech President Petr Pavel said that after the new government came to power, the number of countries financing the project had declined significantly.

While 18 countries participated in financing the initiative at the end of 2025, only nine such states remain now.

Despite this, the Czech side continues to implement the program and look for additional partners to meet Ukraine’s ammunition needs.

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