Air Force warns of Russian attack UAVs moving on evening of June 9 (updated)

Movement of Russian attack UAVs was recorded in Ukraine’s airspace on the evening of June 9.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:06 p.m., a UAV was moving from the north toward Brovary.

At 8:16 p.m., a UAV was moving from the north of the Poltava region toward Poltava.

At 8:28 p.m., a UAV was moving from the north toward Kyiv.

At 8:31 p.m., a UAV was in the Izium district of Kharkiv region, moving toward Balakliia.

At 8:33 p.m., a UAV was moving from the Belgorod region, Russia, toward Vilshany.

Updated information

At 8:41 p.m., a UAV was moving from the Belgorod region, Russia, toward Kharkiv.

At 9:13 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched in the Sumy region.

At 9:14 p.m., attack UAVs were moving toward Zatoka from the Black Sea.

Updated information

At 9:31 p.m., an attack UAV was on the border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading south.

Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!

Earlier, it was reported that on the afternoon of June 9, 2026, Russian troops struck the Vasylkivka community in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Seven people were injured in the attack, two of them seriously.

Read more: Russian drone struck car in Kharkiv region: woman was killed