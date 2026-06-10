Ukraine and Bulgaria cooperate in defence sector on commercial basis, - Foreign Ministry in response to Stoyanov’s statement
Ukraine does not receive free military aid from Bulgaria – defence cooperation between the two countries is conducted on a commercial basis.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a press briefing in response to a question from Suspilne.
This is beneficial for both countries
According to him, Ukraine does not receive free military aid from Bulgaria; instead, cooperation takes place on mutually beneficial terms.
Tikhyi emphasised that this is beneficial for both countries: Ukraine receives the necessary defence equipment, whilst Bulgarian companies and the defence industry gain opportunities for development.
He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects cooperation with Bulgaria in the defence sector to continue, as it strengthens Ukraine’s defence capabilities and contributes to the achievement of security objectives.
"We are grateful to Bulgaria, grateful that such projects are possible. We are grateful for this cooperation with their defence company. And, well, this commercial, mutually beneficial cooperation enables us to reach peace agreements more quickly," Tykhyi emphasised.
What led up to
- On 9 June, Bulgarian Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov stated that Bulgaria has no plans to supply further arms to Ukraine. In his view, the war cannot be resolved on the battlefield, and the parties must move towards negotiations.
- Later, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov clarified the matter in an interview with bTV. "We are halting the supply of weapons and ammunition from Bulgarian army depots. This concerns supply, not sales," he said.
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