Ukraine does not receive free military aid from Bulgaria – defence cooperation between the two countries is conducted on a commercial basis.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a press briefing in response to a question from Suspilne.

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This is beneficial for both countries

According to him, Ukraine does not receive free military aid from Bulgaria; instead, cooperation takes place on mutually beneficial terms.

Tikhyi emphasised that this is beneficial for both countries: Ukraine receives the necessary defence equipment, whilst Bulgarian companies and the defence industry gain opportunities for development.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects cooperation with Bulgaria in the defence sector to continue, as it strengthens Ukraine’s defence capabilities and contributes to the achievement of security objectives.

"We are grateful to Bulgaria, grateful that such projects are possible. We are grateful for this cooperation with their defence company. And, well, this commercial, mutually beneficial cooperation enables us to reach peace agreements more quickly," Tykhyi emphasised.

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