Russia bans deportation of foreigners who participated in war against Ukraine

The Russian State Duma has adopted a law banning the deportation of foreigners who signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry and took part in hostilities against Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Radio Liberty.

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Foreigners are being given a path to legalization

Under the new rules, such individuals cannot be denied entry into the country. They also cannot be denied the issuance of a labor patent, work permit, temporary residence permit, or residence permit.

In addition, it is prohibited to make decisions declaring their stay undesirable or to shorten the period of their stay in Russia.

Read more: Ukraine has disrupted recruitment of foreigners into Russian army in six countries and reduced it in 39, — Coordination Headquarters

The decision applies "retroactively."

The law provides that all such decisions adopted since February 24, 2022, regarding foreigners who took part in hostilities against Ukraine are canceled.

The article states:

"Russian authorities actively encourage foreigners to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry, and there have also been reports of pressure on them for the purpose of recruitment."

At the same time, it is emphasized that in a number of countries, participation in a war as part of another state's army is equated with mercenary activity and is considered a criminal offense.

Recently, we wrote that at least 204 citizens of Armenia who fought against Ukraine on the side of the Russian army have been killed or gone missing. Also, according to the I Want to Live project, citizens of 23 out of 27 EU countries have fought or continue to fight as part of the Russian army against Ukraine.

Read more: South Africa investigates involvement of its citizens in war in Ukraine