Macron invited Zelenskyy to G7 summit in France on June 16

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part on June 16 in a discussion on the situation in Ukraine during the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this during a meeting with civil society representatives at the Élysée Palace, Censor.NET reports.

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Summit on the Strait of Hormuz

The leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates will be invited to take part in the G7 meeting in France.

Macron noted that next Tuesday’s summit session would be devoted to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has "a real impact on our economies," particularly due to a sharp rise in fuel prices, as well as to "negotiations on Iran."

Read more: Coordinated further steps: Zelenskyy held late-night conversation with Macron

Ukraine on the agenda

"On Tuesday morning, we will have a discussion on Ukraine with President Zelenskyy. And this is very important for us, because we need to restore the alignment of positions within the G7 in support of Ukraine on various aspects, obviously, of this war. That is, support, negotiations, and commitments are needed," Macron said.

According to the French leader, the summit will begin with a separate meeting of the leaders of the seven countries.

"First, there will be a moment for a separate discussion among the seven leaders to cover major issues of international crises," he said.

Read more: G7 ambassadors continue their work in Ukraine