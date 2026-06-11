Russian strike destroyed agricultural facility in Poltava region (updated)

On the night of June 10, Russian occupiers attacked Poltava with ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration, and local Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Local residents reported hearing at least five powerful explosions in the city.

"The Poltava district is under enemy attack. Stay in shelters," said the head of the regional military administration.

The Air Force had previously warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being used, and later of missiles heading toward the Poltava region.

"Explosions were heard in Poltava. Details are being confirmed.

The alert remains in effect. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given," said Kateryna Yamshchykova, secretary of the Poltava City Council.

Updated

According to the Regional Military Administration, an agricultural facility in the Poltava district has been destroyed.

There were no casualties.

Read more: Air Force recorded movement of Russian attack UAVs over Ukraine on evening of June 10 (updated)